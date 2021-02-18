Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $258.39

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $258.39 and last traded at $257.60, with a volume of 30696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.44 and its 200-day moving average is $227.27. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.