Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NDLS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,002,299 shares of company stock worth $7,520,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after buying an additional 86,233 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 21.6% in the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,703,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 127,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at $5,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

