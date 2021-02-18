Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Noble Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.45.

NBLX stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBLX. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

