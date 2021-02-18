Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NBLX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

NASDAQ NBLX opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 81,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 33,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 357,243 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

