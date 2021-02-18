NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NMI were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 70.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 115.9% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 218,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 117,034 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 490.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 104,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 34.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NMIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In other news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,568.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,582.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $802,885.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,956,003.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,733 shares of company stock worth $4,881,305. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

