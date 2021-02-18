Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 266,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $198.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

