Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,197,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after buying an additional 236,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,234,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,817,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after buying an additional 497,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $624.12 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $629.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.29. The company has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

