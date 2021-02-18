Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

NYSE VFC opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

