Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 2,456 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $239.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

