Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,130,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the January 14th total of 28,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLSN. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 346.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,116 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,224 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,463 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,602,000.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

