Nexus Price Up 17.6% Over Last Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001472 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nexus has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $53.10 million and approximately $918,795.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,772,480 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

