NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,202 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 63,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $79.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

