NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $461,000 Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CFA opened at $65.18 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

