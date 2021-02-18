NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM opened at $124.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

