NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

KRE opened at $62.56 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $63.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

