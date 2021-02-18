Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2643 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Nexa Resources has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nexa Resources to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

NEXA opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.72.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

