Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.703 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

NGT opened at C$72.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$58.21 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.63. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$44.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGT. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Newmont to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

