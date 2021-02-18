New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ) traded up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 137,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 182,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

