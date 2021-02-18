New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $19.41. 1,962,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,204,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,742,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

