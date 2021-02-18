New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC cut shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in New Gold by 23.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

