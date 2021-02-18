Neutrino USD Trading Up 0.8% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $157.09 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00061237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00325165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00076143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00082769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00084563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00447883 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.67 or 0.85464099 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 155,931,108 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,930,559 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.