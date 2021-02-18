Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00084893 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014388 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.56 or 0.00230020 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00017418 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

