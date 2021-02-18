Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (NEU.AX) (ASX:NEU) Insider Patrick Davies Purchases 35,211 Shares

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (NEU.AX) (ASX:NEU) insider Patrick Davies bought 35,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.43 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$50,175.68 ($35,839.77).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$1.72.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome. The company also develops NNZ-2591 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of Phelan-McDermid, Angelman, and Pitt Hopkins syndromes.

