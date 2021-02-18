Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:NBW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,471. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

