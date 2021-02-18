Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.
NYSE:NBW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,471. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $14.81.
About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund
