NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Up 26.4% in January

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 622,900 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 14th total of 492,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NYSE NTST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,865. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25.

NTST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

