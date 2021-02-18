NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 408.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678,763 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of NetEase worth $200,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.92 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

