Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.09. 17,125,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 8,656,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

The company has a market cap of $60.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neovasc by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Neovasc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

