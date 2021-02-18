Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.09. 17,125,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 8,656,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.
The company has a market cap of $60.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.
About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
