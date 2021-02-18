Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.96% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.
MagnaChip Semiconductor stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $715.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $20.31.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.
MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
