Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

MagnaChip Semiconductor stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $715.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. Equities analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

