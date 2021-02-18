Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Cap of $36.07 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00004083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $1.29 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00024481 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006726 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001723 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,498,394 coins and its circulating supply is 17,093,507 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

