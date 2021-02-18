nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares were down 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.17 and last traded at $78.75. Approximately 1,085,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,487,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get nCino alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $1,484,659.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $219,241.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $3,203,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $857,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in nCino by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,709 shares in the last quarter. Accenture plc bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,456,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in nCino by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,515,000 after buying an additional 606,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000,000 after purchasing an additional 529,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.