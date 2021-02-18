NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) Shares Up 0.6%

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.50 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.12). 483,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 588,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.11).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a GBX 0.39 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, insider Rupert O. Dorey acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($73,164.36).

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI)

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

