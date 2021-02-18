Navellier & Associates Inc Invests $216,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.45, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

