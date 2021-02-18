Navellier & Associates Inc Decreases Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PERI. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 486,015 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 717.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 116,373 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 495.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 614,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $151,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PERI stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $609.70 million, a PE ratio of 83.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

PERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Perion Network from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

