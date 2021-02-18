Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Down 24.3% in January

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 35,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 478,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,742,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGS traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. 80,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $138.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.