National HealthCare Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. National HealthCare has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $84.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.19.

Separately, TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.