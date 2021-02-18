National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

