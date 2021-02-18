National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nexa Resources in a report issued on Monday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nexa Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.72.

Shares of NEXA opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

