National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $430,443,000 after purchasing an additional 227,113 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,239,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $208,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $119.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 142.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

