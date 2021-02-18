National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,650 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $37.47 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

