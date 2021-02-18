National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,176 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,176 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after buying an additional 144,002 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,145,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,594,000 after acquiring an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 44.0% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 399,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

