National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $135.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

