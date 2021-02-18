Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Natera worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,752,000 after purchasing an additional 318,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after acquiring an additional 359,181 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 7.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,594,000 after acquiring an additional 74,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 19.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 986,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 159,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera stock opened at $114.84 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.03.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,219.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 575,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,275,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,347 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,864 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.