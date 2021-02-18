Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Position Lessened by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Natera accounts for about 2.8% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Natera worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,219.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 575,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,275,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,347 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,864. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

