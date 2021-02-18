Nash Exchange Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Nash Exchange has a total market cap of $28.25 million and approximately $264,759.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nash Exchange Coin Profile

Nash Exchange was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Exchange Coin Trading

