Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 182.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $144.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $145.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

