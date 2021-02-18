NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Up 10.6%

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) was up 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $37.37. Approximately 60,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,514,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get NantKwest alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

In other news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $461,271.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,975.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 39,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $534,871.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,855.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 343,701 shares of company stock worth $6,025,208 in the last 90 days. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NantKwest by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NantKwest by 522.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantKwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NantKwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantKwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.