NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.13

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 93003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 522.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NantKwest by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NantKwest by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NantKwest by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
About NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)
NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.
Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for NantKwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantKwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.