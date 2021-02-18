NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.13

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 93003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

In other NantKwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $2,346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,300,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,574,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $461,271.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,975.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 343,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,208 in the last three months. 71.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 522.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NantKwest by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NantKwest by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NantKwest by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

