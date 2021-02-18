Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Gap Down to $15.78

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.78 ($0.21), but opened at GBX 15.02 ($0.20). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 15.82 ($0.21), with a volume of 300,030 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £45.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.64.

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

In other Nanoco Group news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.