Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Sells $2,376,800.00 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

