Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Sells $74,750.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $74,750.00.

Walentin Mirosh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00.

Shares of MUR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,609. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 557.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 308,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

